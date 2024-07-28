Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​London Calling Play The Clash

​The Drill, Lincoln, November 22.

Top tribute band London Calling will celebrate the 45th anniversary of London Calling, the 1979 third studio LP album by The Clash, with a series of live dates, including one at The Drill.

The Clash released their acclaimed double album on December 14, 1979. The LP went to the Top 10 in the UK charts and has gone on to sell more than five million copies worldwide.

Don't miss this tribute treat for fans of The Clash and their classic album London Calling.

In Rolling Stone Magazine's '500 Greatest Albums of All Time' it has been ranked number eight twice.

London Calling, the world's premiere tribute to The Clash, will pay homage by playing selected songs from the album.

They will then go on and play classics by The Clash including Should I Stay or Should I Go, Rock The Casbah, I Fought the Law, White Man in Hammersmith Palais, Complete Control, Clash City Rockers, Train in Vain, and many more.