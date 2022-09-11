Expect hits galore with Total 90s at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 30.

Music lovers across the area should get ready to h ead back three decades when this hit-packed tribute show storms into New Theatre Royal Lincoln at the end of the month.

Total 90s crams all that was good and great from the pop charts of the decade into a unique high energy experience.

Audience members can expect 21 chart-topping tribute acts, performing 45 smash hits.

With bespoke video visuals and more than 100 costume changes, authentically choreographed multi-talented performers will bring it all back with the best party night to hit theatres... EVER!

So, everybody be ready for the mack to return in an evening which is guaranteed to spice up your life.

The 1990s are on the way back – for one night only – and you’ll definitely want to stay another day!

Details: For more on ticket availability to see the show, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk