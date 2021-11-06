Stardust Circus EMN-211025-113612001

Stardust Circus is a small community-based travelling company that visit smaller venues up and down the country, creating laughter and mayhem all over the UK bringing all the run of the big top right to your doorstep.

The show will visit the Stanhope Hall in Horncastle on Friday, November 19, and the show’s manager, Alex Morley, said: “We cannot wait to visit Horncastle with the show.

“We love visiting the small communities and have heard so many lovely things about Horncastle we are sure it is going to be a joy.

“We keep our ticket prices affordable and we guarantee a great night out for the whole family. After the last two years we are really enjoying spreading joy all over the UK with our very unique form of entertainment’.”

The show is now in its third year and promises an evening filled with side-splitting humour with all the fun, magic and excitement of the big top, guaranteed to make the whole family roar with laughter.

Featuring the hilarious comedy of Alex the Clown and Rusty Russell, with unmissable slapstick silliness, magic illusions and lots of surprises, as well as world famous international circus artistes, Stardust Circus is promising a hilarious family occasion.