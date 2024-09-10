Town crier wins national contest on his birthday

Organised by the Loyal Company of Town Criers, it was compered by Sleaford’s own successful Town Crier, John Griffiths.

After parading through the town behind the Band from County Hell drummers, the 16 criers that came from all over the country and even Canada assembled to perform their two cries in the Riverside Precinct.

Criers have been around for centuries but the costume of the 18th century is what most have adopted to be the norm in modern times with waistcoats, breeches and tricorn hat.

The local judging panel of Steve Mclelland, Adrian Snookes and Jan Mathieson were looking for volume and clarity, diction and inflection, presentation and accuracy from the contestants.

After a specially written poem performed by Sleaford Poet Laureate, Julie Street, John Griffiths kicked off with his cry to set a bench mark.

Drawing a good crowd and with lots of light-jearted banter, contestants had to do their first cry on their home towns, then later were each assigned a famous British film actor to research, write and perform a cry on. David Summers of Mablethorpe was eventually crowned British champion on his birthday, with 2nd place Jon Bartholomew from Bexhill on Sea and 3rd Mark Hunter from Knaresborough.

The public were also invited to vote for their People’s Choice, which was John Bartholomew.

There were also prizes for best dressed crier and consort, best theme cry and best ambassador, which was won by Chelsea pensioner Roy Palmer, aged 85, the herald of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, who won Sleaford’s competition last year and used to be a crier for Mablethorpe, having only been joining in competitions for a couple of years.

He said: “It's just fun and Sleaford is a lovely place. My other role is to talk to people and find out if they were in the Army and would like to join us at Chelsea.”

John Griffiths commented: “Thank you to the people of Sleaford for turning out and supporting the town crier competition, it was brilliant to see so many people there.”

He also thanked Sleaford Town Council and Lincolnshire Coop for hosting the event.

Best Dressed Crier prize went to Jim Stewart, who had travelled from New Glasgow in Canada to enjoy the fun.

1 . mssp-070924-08.JPG ​All the town crier contestants with, at the centre, winner David Summers, Mayor David Suiter, Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths and president of the Loyal Company, Brenda Willison. Photo: David Dawson

2 . mssp-070924-01.JPG Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths and Mayor David Suiter lead the procession of criers from the Town Hall to the Riverside Precinct. Photo: David Dawson

3 . mssp-070924-02.JPG Sleaford's ​Band From County Hell drummers. Photo: David Dawson