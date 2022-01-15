Ballet Theatre UK will perform The Snow Queen in Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, January 22.

Join Ballet Theatre UK as they bring their retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale, The Snow Queen, to New Theatre Royal Lincoln.Ballet Theatre UK are masters in bringing a story to the stage using only ballet.In this production, we follow the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell.First created in 2011, The Snow Queen was choreographed by artistic director Christopher Moore. Returning for its ten-year anniversary, this classical ballet will be restaged by Narissa Course, former principal dancer of Ballet Theatre UK and original Snow Queen.Set to a stunning classical score, this production combines story telling with classical dance, an attribute the company has become renowned for. This title has been billed in the top five touring productions by The Independent.

For more, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

