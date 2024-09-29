Treats galore for movie fans at Trinity Arts Centre this weekend

By Steve Eyley
Published 30th Sep 2024, 00:00 BST
There will be film screenings at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.
Film screenings

Trinity Arts Centre, October 4 to 6.

An exciting weekend of film screenings is in store at the Trinity Street-based venue for movie fans in the area.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the Marvel film Deadpool and Wolverine (15), on Friday, October 4. On the same day, you can also see Thelma (12A) on the same day.

When 93-year-old Thelma Post gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she sets out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her.

On Saturday, October 5, the screenings are for Alien: Romulus (15), the latest offering in the long-running film series, and, for younger viewers, Gracie And Nero: Mission Impossible (PG).

On Sunday, October 6, there is a chance to see Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in Tim Burton’s long-awaited film sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A).

Details: For more on tickets for the screenings, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

