Tribute pair will bring sunshine to Lincolnshire venues soon

Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel play Eric And Ern in the popular tribute show (Photo credit: Mark Coltas)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 19/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 27.

Critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-nominated for their uncanny portrayal of the legendary Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel as Eric & Ern are touring the UK, including two visits to the area in October.Crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, and coupled with contemporaryreferences in their unique style, the show evokes memories of times when whole families would huddle around the telly to share in the much-loved antics of Britain’s national treasures.The performances contain some of the first new writing in the style of Morecambe & Wise material in more than 30 years.Ian and Jonty have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for more than five years now.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk/www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto credit: Paul Coltas

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.