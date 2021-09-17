Tribute pair will bring sunshine to Lincolnshire venues soon

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 19/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 27.
Critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-nominated for their uncanny portrayal of the legendary Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel as Eric & Ern are touring the UK, including two visits to the area in October.Crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, and coupled with contemporaryreferences in their unique style, the show evokes memories of times when whole families would huddle around the telly to share in the much-loved antics of Britain’s national treasures.The performances contain some of the first new writing in the style of Morecambe & Wise material in more than 30 years.Ian and Jonty have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for more than five years now.
Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk/www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto credit: Paul Coltas