Trinity Arts Centre to host top tribute show ABBA Sensation

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough January 28, 2022.
Get your tickets early to see this leading tribute show which it comes to the area at the start of next year.Fans will be able to relive the authentic ABBA experience with ABBA Sensation.This tribute show will take you back to the golden days of ABBA.These guys have it all – the harmonies, the costumes, the choreography and a sprinkling of light hearted humour.This has allowed them to become one of the most sought-after ABBA tribute bands in the world.From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, Sensation perform all of ABBA’s greatest hits. The band have also included a couple of songs from Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!With plenty of audience participation and sing-a-long moments, Sensation produce an exciting, jaw-dropping show.
Details: For more, go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/