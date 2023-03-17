Trinity Arts Centre visit by Mark Harrison Band is not to be missed by fans in the area

Mark Harrison Band

Don't miss the return of The Mark Harrison Band (Photo credit: Mal Whichelow)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 1.

Mark is widely considered as one of the most original and interesting artists in the UK so don’t miss his forthcoming performance at the Trinity Street-based venue.

His highly individual music goes down well with audiences of all kinds, and it has taken him and his band (featuring of some of the UK’s top roots musicians) to some of the leading UK venues and festivals, attracting great acclaim.

Mark is a totally original songwriter, a stunning guitarist, and a master storyteller.

His live shows are well-known not only for the music but also for his introductions and explanations of the songs, and audiences frequently comment on how big a part these play in their enjoyment.

With catchy tunes, lyrics that engage, and striking rhythms, Mark’s songs make you smile, think and move.

Details: Go to https://trinityarts.co.uk

