TRNSMT 2025: BBC Introducing comes to Glasgow Green with 20 emerging acts set to perform - full list
- TRNSMT 2025 is set to welcome 20 emerging artists at this year’s festival.
- The new acts join the line-up as part of the BBC Introducing Stage’s debut at Glasgow Green.
- The stage is set to take over the former River Stage, showcasing a who’s who of future British talent.
BBC Introducing will be taking over the former River Stage, showcasing 20 of the most promising emerging artists from the UK at TRNSMT 2025.
Marking Glasgow's 850th year, the city's rich musical heritage will be celebrated in style on the BBC Introducing Stage. This special showcase will shine a light on Glasgow's exciting crop of rising musical talent, further cementing its reputation as a UNESCO City of Music.
The BBC Introducing Stage will be taking over the former River Stage, with acts such as BEMZ, Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn and Matilda Mann among the names set to perform at Glasgow Green across July 11 to July 13 2025.
Festival Director Geoff Ellis emphasized the local connection, stating, "TRNSMT's bumper line-up now boasts even more exciting talent, with 20 fantastic up-and-coming artists joining us. We're particularly proud to showcase acts with strong ties to Glasgow – many were born here or honed their craft in the city's legendary venues.
It's an honour to celebrate their journey and their talent as part of Glasgow's 850th anniversary at Scotland's biggest music festival, providing a vital platform for their continued growth."
TRNSMT 2025: BBC Introducing Stage line-up
July 11 2025
- BEMZ
- Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
- Cliffords
- Redolent
- Indoor Foxes
- Fourth Daughter
- Becky Sikasa
July 12 2025
- Vlure
- Chloe Slater
- The Guest List
- Welly
- The Rooks
- Fright Years
- Alex Spencer
July 13 2025
- Matilda Mann
- Aaron Rowe
- Nell Mescal
- Ben Ellis
- Dictator
- Kuleeangee
Are there still tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025?
There are indeed still tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025, including VIP packages for those wanting a more pampered festival experience. For more information or to pick up tickets, visit Ticketmaster UK.
