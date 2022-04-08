True 80s hits galore with Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp at Lincs gig

Spandau Ballet Star Martin Kemp will bring his legendary Back To The 80s DJ set to Lincoln on May 6.Martin will take you right back to the 80s, as he puts on a DJ set filled with the very best tracks from the era.A true superstar, Kemp’s career has seen him sell millions of records worldwide as the bassist for Spandau Ballet, become a star on the hit TV show Gogglebox, and now tour the country bringing throwback tunes to the masses.Get your legwarmers on and come down for a night of non-stop dancing!Alongside his famous role as bassist in the iconic outfit Spandau Ballet, who have sold millions of records worldwide, Martin is also a recognised TV personality.Most recently seen on Channel 4`s Goggle Box with his Capital Radio DJ son Roman, Martin Kemp continues to have a truly distinguished career.