Truly eventful day in Sleaford this Saturday

The 2019 Town Crier competition at Sleaford Town Hall, with criers from around the UK taking part. Criers will parade through Sleaford town centre again on Saturday. EMN-191006-110203001

The Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, with over 120 cars and motorcycles from around the world and 100 years of automotive history on display, plus a BBMF flypast (weather permitting), will be at Lafford Terrace off Eastgate, from 10.30am-4.30pm.

The Sleaford town crying competition, drawing criers to Sleaford from around the country for the prestigious contest, will see members of the Loyal Company of Town Criers parade through town and take part in two rounds of ‘crying.’ They will parade from from Navigation Yard off Carre Street at 10.45am to Market Place and the competition will be from 11am-12.15pm and 2pm-3.30pm.

The latest artisan market, full of food and craft galore with live music to enjoy will take place at Millstream Square, off Southgate, from 10am-3pm.

The monthly Sleaford Farmers’ Market, with the best of seasonal and high quality produce, will also be held in the Market Place 7.30am-4pm (traders may finish earlier).

There is also the Love Our Planet event at the Hub, offering family-friendly ways to help the planet with stalls, demonstrations and activities, taking place at Eastgate Green next to the Hub with partners Sleaford Climate Action Network and Global Sleaford. It is supported by Sleaford Town Council and a presence from North Kesteven District Council, from 11am-3pm.

The Bike Shed will showcase cycling and more including options for happier and easier cycling with Pedal Electric Cycles, cycle tips from the Sustrans, saddle up with the Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club, discover all the attractions Sleaford has to offer with Heart of Lincolnshire, and more two-wheeled fun, all at Eastbanks Green next to Sleaford Leisure Centre, from 11am – 3pm.

Navigation House will be open for visitors, from midday – 4pm, at Navigation Yard.

And theb why not take a riverside walk along the River Slea towards Cogglesford Mill, currently closed while its waterwheel undergoes restoration, to enjoy its setting, ready for a return visit when the mill reopens.

These events are being magnified by North Kesteven District Council which is using a share of the Government’s Welcome Back fund to help promote them under a single banner – Eventful Sleaford.

A leaflet will be available to pick up around the town centre outlining the events and joining them up on a map. There will be signage to help visitors make their way around and enjoy all that is on offer, along with various other promotions.

You can spot decorated bicycles as you walk, and other crafty touches to the town centre to create further excitement.

Leader of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Richard Wright, said: “It’s wonderful for all these events to be taking place in Sleaford, forming a single fun-packed day for all on September 4, and we’re proud to help promote the efforts.”