Tune in for Louth competition to find most talented young musicians in county

The countdown is on to one of the most eagerly awaited musical events in the Louth calendar.

Louth Male Voice Choir started the Lincolnshire Young Musician Competition back in 1989, since when it has developed into a significant annual event.

Now the 2025 renewal is on the horizon and is expected to attract entries from more than 40 talented youngsters from across the county.

Organiser Malcolm Kerridge said: “The competition is open to boys and girls who live or study in Lincolnshire. It provides invaluable experience to perform in public and receive constructive feedback from experienced adjudicators.

Louth Male Voice Choir pictured in a concert hosted by Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Horncastle with one of its pupils, Shivani Jansari, who won the young musician of the year title in 2019.

"We are again hoping to attract singers and instrumentalists from the whole county. We like to provide a pleasant, supportive experience for all the youngsters that join us.”

There are separate competitions for singers and instrumentalists, and they are split into two age groups – those who were under-14 (intermediates) or under-18 (seniors) on August 31 this year.

Trophies and more than £2,000 in prize money are up for grabs, with £400 going to the winners of the two senior competitions (vocal and instrumental) and £250 to the winners of the same two intermediate contests.

The overall winner pockets an extra £50, while there are prizes of £150 and £75 for the runners-up and third-placed entrant in the two senior competitions and £100 and £50 for second and third in the intermediates.

Submissions should be made by video to Louth Male Voice Choir, and those shortlisted by the judges will perform live in a special concert at Louth Methodist Church on Nichol Hill on Saturday, November 8.

Added Malcolm: “We aim to make it a friendly and positive event. Instructions and final submission dates can be found on the choir’s website at www.louthmvc.co.uk. If anyone has any questions, please contact me on 01507 607371, 07999 806187 or [email protected].”

This year, as a forerunner to the main event, a separate contest is being held for under-11s in Louth who live or go to school within the LN11 postcode,

Featuring singing and instrumental sections, it will be held in the Conoco Rooms at Louth Library on Saturday, November 1.

Malcolm explained: “We thought it would be nice to focus on primary-school youngsters, and we hope that lots will want to enter.

"No audition tapes are required. Simply email me at [email protected] or call me on 07999 806187.”

Another big event for the choir comes up on Saturday, December 6 with a charity concert to conclude its successful 12-week ‘Men United In Song’ project.

The project was launched to encourage and teach local men to sing, and help them form a new group to perform at the concert at Louth Town Hall when money will be raised for Prostate Cancer UK and Help For Heroes.