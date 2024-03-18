Between May 3-12 many venues and organisations are putting on music and live performance events for the enjoyment of performers and audiences.

Keith Collishaw from the organising team said: “They are so important to our spirit and the atmosphere in our towns and villages.

“We are organizing our own events for Sleaford Live Week as well as talking to venues and groups to see what they have planned.”

These include:

The Unplugged session at the Hub for performers to sign up and play.

Music at Heckington Windmill.

A charity concert by the Miller Magic on the last evening of Sleaford Live Festival.

Other events are planned at the Ivy (The Rise Up Festival),

The Barge and Bottle (Bank Holiday Monday),

The Legion.

The Playhouse (Shakespeare).

The Source in Southgate (Sleaford Guitar Ensemble)

Other events and venues will be added over the coming weeks.

You can look out on their Facebook page (Sleaford Live Festival) for details of these and other events in and around Sleaford.

1 . Sleaford Guitar Ensemble.jpg Sleaford Guitar Ensemble will be performing in the Riverside Church, Sleaford. Photo: keith collishaw

2 . Rise Up Festival 4th may.jpg The Rise Up music festival is a new female-fronted event happening during Sleaford Live in May. Photo: ugc