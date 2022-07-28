Two-day Heckington show set to return this weekend

Action-packed medieval jousting will be back in the main ring of Heckington Show this year.

Billed as Britain’s biggest village show, the team has worked hard over the last 12 months to put on another fantastic show after having to reduce in size last year due to the impact of the pandemic restrictions.

Many of the old favourites are back, with heavy horses, the heritage village, some great trade stands and food outlets, and the full livestock show all offering a fantastic country day out.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s main ring programme is truly spectacular with national cycling and showjumping athletics events punctuated by some fabulous main ring entertainment. Saturday highlights include medieval jousting and falconry while Sunday sees the Boldog Lings FMX motor bike display and the incredibly smart Band and Corps of Drums from Romford

Saturday evening’s firework concert promises to be extra special as the show celebrates both Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 20th anniversary of the invention of this hugely popular part of the show. This year’s event features top Take That tribute band Rule the World, as well as Last Night of the Proms from the Sleaford Concert band

Chairman of the organisers, Heckington and District Agricultural Society, Charles Pinchbeck, said: “It was great to be able to keep the show tradition alive in 2021, and we’re really excited to be back to both days for 2022. The show’s tradition of being a community event means we have worked hard to make sure it is great value at only £12 per day and £4 for under 18s. Under fives go free and there are lower rates for advance purchases. This covers each day’s events including on Saturday the firework concert. If you only do one thing this summer, make sure you come to Heckington Show.”

This year’s show takes place on Saturday and Sunday. A full programme of the weekend can be found at www.heckingtonshow.org.uk