What rides could you be riding when Universal Studios Bedford finally opens?

Plans have been submitted for the new Universal Entertainment Resort Complex in Bedford.

With an opening scheduled for 2031, the developers are keeping tight-lipped about what rides could be present when it opens.

But we’ve taken a guess at nine rides, based on the popularity of the franchises in the US or the rides themselves, that could be there come opening day.

It’s speculation aplenty as Universal Studios Bedford continues to take shape, with its anticipated opening date scheduled for 2031.

While several documents have been filed – including a planning statement and design standard for the multi-billion-pound investment across (at least) 268 hectares of land encompassing the Proposed Development – the developers themselves have yet to indicate what specific attractions will be part of the Universal Entertainment Resort Complex, to give its full title.

But far be it from us to rest on our laurels and wait for the information to be provided, and certainly not when there is such a wait taking place. So instead, why not take a look at what is on offer from the range of studios and resorts in the United States?

We’ve earmarked nine rides that could make their way to Bedford when the resort finally opens, based on some of the more popular rides in the US and some of the hotly anticipated ones to come from franchises ranging from The Simpsons to Universal Monsters.

So what do we think will be available to ride when Universal Studios Bedford opens? Or, in the interests of transparency, what do we want to ride when Universal Studios Bedford opens?

9 rides at Universal Studios that could make their way to Bedford

The popularity and sheer size of Skull Island: Reign of Kong makes it an ideal ride to transition from the United States to Bedford come 2031. | Universal Studios Resorts/Canva

1. Skull Island: Reign of Kong

The massive, multi-sensory 3D dark ride, which opened in 2016, takes adventurers deep into a mysterious island populated by colossal predators and, ultimately, Kong himself. Riders board a large, expedition vehicle and journey through ancient ruins and treacherous jungles, encountering terrifying creatures and experiencing intense close calls before a climactic confrontation with King Kong.

The ride is renowned for its scale, immersive environments, and impressive animatronics and 3D effects and has consistently drawn crowds since opening at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, due to both the enduring appeal of King Kong and the sheer scale of the ride itself.

2. Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem

This motion simulator, which opened in July 2012, transforms guests into mischievous Minions for an unpredictable and hilarious adventure alongside Gru, his daughters, and the Minions. The experience combines 3D projection, simulator technology, and a pre-show that sets up the storyline, ending with a Minion dance party. It's designed to be fun for the whole family.

Another consistently popular attraction, especially with families and younger audiences, owing to the global appeal of the Despicable Me and Minions films, it often has significant wait times in Orlando. The immense and sustained popularity of the Minions in the UK would make this a surefire hit.

3. Trolls Trollercoaster

One of the more recent rides, opening in June 2024, this family-friendly coaster takes riders on a musical journey through the vibrant world of DreamWorks' Trolls. It's a colourful, whimsical attraction designed to be accessible for younger guests, featuring gentle twists and turns inspired by the films’ lively characters and soundtracks.

Being a very new attraction as part of a highly-anticipated new land, it's currently experiencing high popularity, particularly among families with young children and fans of the Trolls franchise. The success of the films in the UK makes this a strong contender for a family-focused area.

4. Kang & Kodos' Twirl 'n' Hurl

This classic spinner ride opened in November 2013 and allows guests to pilot their own flying saucers, controlled by the alien duo Kang and Kodos from The Simpsons. As the ride spins, guests can make their vehicle go up and down while listening to humorous banter from the aliens as they "hurl" their human passengers. It's a whimsical and interactive flat ride.

A moderately popular ride, often enjoyed by fans of The Simpsons looking for a lighter, more humorous attraction. It typically has shorter wait times compared to the major thrill rides, but the enduring popularity of The Simpsons in the UK could give it a strong appeal.

5. Donkey Kong's Minecart Madness

This innovative roller coaster, expected to open in late 2025 or early 2026 as part of the Epic Universe, simulates the frantic, physics-defying minecart sequences from the Donkey Kong video games. Riders are launched through jungle environments, jumping over gaps and dodging obstacles, with the ride vehicles appearing to "jump" from track to track, offering a unique and highly immersive sensation.

There is extremely high anticipation for the ride; as a flagship attraction for the new Epic Universe park and a key part of the Super Nintendo World area, it is expected to be one of the most popular and in-demand rides once it opens. The global and UK appeal of Donkey Kong and Nintendo makes this a very strong candidate.

6. Hiccup’s Wing Gliders

An artist's depiction of what fans of How to Train Your Dragon can expect when Hiccup's Wing Gliders opens in the United States. | Universal Studios Resorts

This family-friendly launcher roller coaster sends guests soaring through the skies of the Isle of Berk, inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon films. Riders experience a feeling of flight, swooping and diving over landscapes, replicating the sensation of riding a dragon.

With the success of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon films, and with the ride expected to open in late 2025 and early 2026, there is once again high anticipation in the United States when it opens as part of the new Epic Universe. The widespread affection for this franchise in the UK could translate to significant popularity here.

7. Jurassic Park River Adventure

How could you not have a log flume-style ride at a theme park in the United Kingdom? For shame…

This classic water ride, which first opened in 1999, takes guests on a serene raft journey through a prehistoric jungle inhabited by docile dinosaurs, before things go awry and they encounter more dangerous inhabitants. The adventure culminates in a thrilling 85-foot plunge down a waterfall, narrowly escaping a hungry T-Rex. A long-standing fan-favourite.

Despite its age, its thrilling drop and iconic Jurassic Park theme ensure it remains highly popular, especially on hot days. The original film's monumental impact and continued relevance in the UK make this a solid, classic choice.

8. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

Another ride set to open in the near future, this high-speed, outdoor roller coaster is themed to the Fast & Furious film franchise, taking riders on a thrilling chase through Hollywood, featuring custom-designed ride vehicles that simulate drifting manoeuvres.

The ride combines high-energy twists, turns, and speed. With the promise the ride will be part of a ‘new generation’ of rollercoasters that are being constructed, and the popularity of the franchise, this new ride is expected to be a significant draw when it opens in 2026.

While it might not be part of the Orlando resort (it’s part of Universal Studios Hollywood), the global and strong UK popularity of the Fast & Furious films makes this a strong candidate for a future international park like Bedford.

9. Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Universal Monsters, the classic series of horror films from the studio, is the theme with this ride, which is expected to open in late 2025 or early 2026. This dark ride experience plunges guests into the monstrous world of Universal's classic horror films, reimagining a storyline where Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, and other iconic creatures break free from control.

The ride features immersive environments, cutting-edge animatronics, and intense encounters, blurring the lines between classic horror and modern thrills. The enduring legacy of Universal's classic monsters, particularly in horror-loving UK culture, could make this a unique and compelling draw.

Have you been to one of the Universal Studio Resorts in the United States and think you know what rides might come to Bedford when it opens? Are there any attractions you hope do come to the Universal Studios Entertainment Complex? Share your ideas by leaving a comment down below.