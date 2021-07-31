Unplugged sessions are back in the Hub

The Hub in Sleaford. EMN-211205-164832001

Organisers Keith Collishaw and Vi Hill welcome music lovers and players to attend from 6pm until 9pm on Tuesday, August 3.

The building has been extended to give more space for the different events and to allow a bigger cafe and exhibition space.

The new look has also gone down well with musicians in the local ukulele groups who have been enjoying playing outside near the river.

Advice will be taken wherever there may be concern over high numbers of musicians wishing to play. The plan is to keep a safe distance and furniture will be arranged with that in mind.

As before, musicians will bring no sound equipment, apart from some small amplifiers if needed. For this reason each musician or act will be asked to perform one number only allowing more songs later on if time permits.