See the latest film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

​Film screenings

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, June 21 and 22.

Film fans in the area can enjoy screenings of two richly contrasting movies at the Trinity Street-based venue soon.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (12A) can be seen on Friday, June 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.Then on June 22, there is the chance to see Big Banana Feet (12A).

This is the 1976 comic documentary about the then rising comedy star Billy Connolly and covering his 1975 tour of Ireland.Big Banana Feet was directed by Murray Grigor and David Peat, and was made in just two days.In 2012, the film was restored from a single remaining copy in an American film archive.

Details: For more on tickets for these screenings, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk