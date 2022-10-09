Veteran music ace Gilbert O'Sullivan is not to be missed at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Gilbert O'Sullivan is all set to perform at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall (Photo by Andy Fallon)

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, October 31.

The veteran performer is back on the road with his latest live tour Just Gilbert, arriving in the area at the end of the month.

Gilbert was the superstar who topped the UK and US single charts in the 70s with songs of endearing tunefulness, unabashed sentiment and existentialist musings.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Today, Irish singer-songwriter continues to be regarded with tremendous affection and his songs remain well-loved around the world.

In 2022, Gilbert is enjoying one of the most creative and commercially successful periods of an outstanding career.

One of the greatest singer-songwriters of his generation returns with new studio album Driven entering the Official UK Album Charts.

Gilbert’s unique blend of melodic craftsmanship, witty wordplay, topical acuity, and surrealist humour has given him an enduring career.

Advertisement

Details: For more, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk