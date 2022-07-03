Veteran rock aces The Confident Tricksters are not to missed in Gainsborough gig

Elm Cottage, Gainsborough, July 9.

Veteran rock aces The Confident Tricksters are back in the area this weekend for an eagerly-awaited gig at Elm Cottage, Gainsborough.

Admission is free and the gig starts at 8.30pm.

You can see The Confident Tricksters in action in Gainsborough this weekend.

The line-up is Richard Farthing (guitar/vocals/keyboards), Steve Crowe (bass) and Chris Daffern (drums/vocals).

Based in Sheffield and Doncaster, the band is celebrating more than three decades of playing and will be doing a few old songs, but mostly concentrating on a new set that the members have been working on.

Blues and rock will be the order of the day, with a slight nod to the past.

The band’s debut gig was way back in 1983 and four popular albums have been released along the way.

The band played the Walkeringham Platinum Jubilee Gala on June 4 and this is their first gig since then.

Details: For more on the band and the gig, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/TheConfidentTricksters/