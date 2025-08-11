Vibrant weekend of music, entertainment and family fun on farm at Rand Festival

Created with families at heart, the three-day festival, staged at Rand Farm Park, mixed the energy of a music show with the magic of a farm adventure.

And a full programme from 11 am to 10.30 pm each day provided joy and entertainment for toddlers, teens, mums and dads and grandparents alike.

It featured a stellar line-up of tribute acts, paying homage to major pop stars who have shaped the music landscape since the 1990s. They included Harry Styled, Taylor Reloaded and The Olivia Rodrigo Experience, who were supported by local talent such as Charlie J Grace, Sarah Lowe and Pete & Sammie.

Children got the chance to meet princesses, dance with character performers and listen to storytime sessions with a real author.

Festival tickets also included unlimited access to Rand Farm Park’s new award-winning attractions such as the large animal barn, soft play, archery, a Land Rover adventure and the Skyrider ride.

What’s more, visitors tucked in to some of Lincolnshire’s best street food and drink, including stone-baked pizza, milkshakes and local brews from a licensed bar.

Event director Jack Walker said: “The festival was a place where you could sing along and dance to top tribute acts, bottle-feed a lamb, meet a Highland calf, join in a foam party, dance with Playmobil characters, join a silent disco and still not tick everything off in a single day.

"It was full-on family fun, built around the memories we want people to make together.”

Check out our photos from the festival below, all kindly supplied by D.R. Dawson Photography.

1 . Harry Styles tribute act In full swing on the live music stage is Harry Styled, a superb Harry Styles tribute act. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography

2 . Saluting the crowd Harry Styled, the festival's Harry Styles tribute act, salutes the appreciative crowd. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography

3 . A right royal welcome A right royal welcome to the Rand Festival from a couple of princesses. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography