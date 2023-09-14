Video -Great fire and ambulance station open day in Sleaford
A sun-soaked open day at Sleaford’s fire and ambulance station was hugely popular with crowds of families turning up to see the crews in action at their Eastgate base on Sunday.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighter Josh Hunt was coordinating the event, which raised money for the Firefighters’ Charity, and he was pleased to see so many families enjoying the displays from the ‘blue light community’.
There were also local policing teams, LIVES first responders and Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes represented.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Entertainment included a Teddy parachute drop, crews demonstrating car crash rescues and youngsters had a go with a fire hose – plus a Hurricane flypast.
Josh added: “It is good for people to know we are here and see some of the things they might not normally get to see.”