Video -Great fire and ambulance station open day in Sleaford

A sun-soaked open day at Sleaford’s fire and ambulance station was hugely popular with crowds of families turning up to see the crews in action at their Eastgate base on Sunday.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighter Josh Hunt was coordinating the event, which raised money for the Firefighters’ Charity, and he was pleased to see so many families enjoying the displays from the ‘blue light community’.

There were also local policing teams, LIVES first responders and Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes represented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entertainment included a Teddy parachute drop, crews demonstrating car crash rescues and youngsters had a go with a fire hose – plus a Hurricane flypast.