VIDEO: Sleaford town crier contest sees laughter, banter and costumed finery

Sleaford welcomed a dozen entries from across the country to its now annual town crier competition.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Saturday’s event in the Market Place attracted a good crowd to hear the criers and heralds perform a cry about their home town and a cry on a chosen theme, which was on the area’s RAF connections.

There were plenty of laughs, banter and costumed finery. Winner was Chelsea pensioner Roy Palmer, second was Steven Holt of Morley, West Yorkshire and third was Mike Wabe of Watton, Norfolk.

Host, Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths said it was a “cracking day” and said: “I am bringing the championships of the British Loyal Company of Town Criers to Sleaford next year on September 7.”

A number of the criers helped officially open the Happy Crafters new shop in Westgate and rang out newlyweds Stacey and James Fleetwood of Ruskington as they emerged from St Denys’ Church.

