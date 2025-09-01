Village choir, inspired by TV show, celebrates tenth anniversary with concert

A village’s community choir, which was formed after residents were inspired by a TV show, is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Minting is a small village, midway between Horncastle and Wragby, and has only about 300 residents.

    But after some villagers had enjoyed watching Gareth Malone’s hit BBC show ‘The Choir’ back in 2015, one of them asked local musician David Allsop if he would consider forming their own group of singers.

    Allsop would play the role of Malone and lead the choir to sing carols at the upcoming Christmas service at St Andrew’s Church in the village.

    Minting Community Choir singing to residents at a care home in Horncastle last Christmas.placeholder image
    Minting Community Choir singing to residents at a care home in Horncastle last Christmas.

    He agreed and on the following Friday, about a dozen residents turned up at the first practice session to have a go.

    Hence, Minting Community Choir was founded, and now, ten years on, it is thriving with more than 20 members, many of whom have been there since the start, while others have joined from nearby villagers.

    To mark the anniversary, a celebratory concert is to be held at Minting Village Hall on Friday, October 10 at 7.30 pm.

    The show will feature highlights from the choir’s repertoire over the last ten years, including songs from films, musicals, pop, folk and classical music and even the ‘world premiere’ of an entirely new work, written specifically for the choir.

    St Andrew's Church in Minting, where the choir holds its weekly rehearsals. (PHOTO BY: National Churches Trust)placeholder image
    St Andrew's Church in Minting, where the choir holds its weekly rehearsals. (PHOTO BY: National Churches Trust)

    Spokesperson Zoe Macdonald, of the amateur choir, said: “The choir works on an entirely voluntary basis, with everyone involved giving up their time, free of charge, to enjoy the benefits of singing together, strengthening the local community and performing for others.

    "There is no audition or prior musical ability required to join. Just the willingness to enjoy singing as best they can!

    "The choir has sung at many village events, local care homes, weddings and funerals, and occasional concerts with other local choirs and musicians.

    "The choir is also grateful to St Andrew’s Church for hosting its weekly rehearsals, and is especially thankful to David Allsop, who puts in a huge amount of time, effort and skill into organising music, running rehearsals and arranging performances, entirely out of his own goodwill.”

    Tickets for the anniversary concert are priced £5 each, with proceeds divided between St Andrew’s Church and the International Red Cross.

    They can be reserved by contacting David at [email protected] or by speaking to any member of the choir.

