Villagers invited to paint with light for Earth Hour at Lincolnshire heritage attraction

Residents in the Navenby and Wellingore area are invited to have a go at painting with light at a creative taster event, Photo: Anne Marie Kerr

The team at heritage museum Mrs Smith’s Cottage will be holding the drop-in taster session at the Venue in Navenby on Friday (March 4) from 6pm-7.30pm.

With the support of the Lights Off team you will be able to have a go with ‘PixelSticks’ and long exposure photography to paint with light. Participants are also invited to bring a jam jar along to the event and create a promise jar lantern to take home.

These activities will form a key part of the main event and organisers hope the taster event will help people get inspired about Earth Hour and the Lights Off event.

Earth Hour will be celebrated around the world on March 26, and focuses on asking people to turn their lights off for an hour. This challenges people to experience one hour without using

electricity, and provides an opportunity to appreciate the natural world, at a time when conserving energy is becoming ever more precious.

The Lights Off project will run throughout March, offering a programme of activities to inspire residents, businesses and groups to create a 'dark village' for one hour. The main event on

March 26 will include stargazing, nature experiences and light art inspired by Mrs Smith’s life story.

This project marks the start of a wider programme of sustainability events and activities for the coming year, titled ‘Be More Hilda’. Hilda Smith was a Navenby resident who lived simply but

fully in her cottage until her death aged 102. Her home is now a museum and time capsule inspired by her homespun wisdom and lifestyle.

The Lights Off event is part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund project called ‘Rescuing Mrs Smith’s Cottage’ which has seen her treasured home restored so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Emma Clark, Visitor Economy Project and Funding Officer said: "Mrs Smith’s story has inspired people to reflect on their own lives, even when she was still alive. Since we reopened the

museum last year we have collected people’s reflections on our promise wall. These invariably centre on her simple life where nothing was wasted and everything was treasured. What better inspiration for Earth Hour and our Lights Off event?”