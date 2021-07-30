Viral sensation Gary Meikle to perform stand-up show at Lincoln Engine Shed

Lincoln Engine Shed January 16, 2022.
Following his meteoric rise through the ranks, the Scottish Comedy Award winner and viral sensation is back, returning to stages across the country with his brand-new tour show, Surreal, a title that perfectly describes Meikle’s last two years.Having started 2019 performing in comedy clubs, Meikle ended that year selling out theatres across the globe, after one of the stand-up’s videos about his daughter’s eyebrow’s went viral worldwide.Due to Covid, 2020 touring plans were then, of course, put on hold.Meikle’s brand-new UK tour will span the country for 50 dates.Not one for mincing his words, Gary has been described as ‘playfully dark’.His cheeky chappy nature and ability to get away with talking about anything will have you laughing at things you probably shouldn’t.
Details: For more on tickets for the show, you can go to engineshed.co.ukPhoto credit: Steve Ullathorne