Visitors prove Woodhall’s 1940s weekend lives on in spirit

The country park staged reenactments and musicians from Friday to Sunday, July 11-13.

Vocalists celebrating the period included The Lahdidahs, and Miss Sarah Jane, as well as Miller Magic big band.

Visitors enjoyed a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, reenactor displays, plus lots of stalls, games, wood carving, swing chairs, vintage clothing and hair-dos too.

They were one of two Woodhall Spa businesses who are keeping the village’s hugely popular annual 1940’s weekend alive.

The Mall pub also hosted a weekend of music throughout the decades.

Tealin Glenn, manager at The Mall, said: “We were always a vibrant hub in the village during the 1940’s weekend. We have found it difficult to let that go."

The pub had themed entertainment with a George Formby tribute and a dance troupe, plus Peter Howarth, lead singer of the Hollies on the Saturday night.

L-R Stephen Howlett of Spalding and Nick Russell of Derbyshire Reenactors at Woodhall Country Park's 1940s weekend. Photo: David Dawson

Sharon MacAllen of Boston with her 1942 Ford GPW Photo: David Dawson

Mary and John Laws of Barnsley enjoying the nostalgia. Photo: David Dawson