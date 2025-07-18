Visitors prove Woodhall’s 1940s weekend lives on in spirit

The country park staged reenactments and musicians from Friday to Sunday, July 11-13.
Vocalists celebrating the period included The Lahdidahs, and Miss Sarah Jane, as well as Miller Magic big band.
Visitors enjoyed a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, reenactor displays, plus lots of stalls, games, wood carving, swing chairs, vintage clothing and hair-dos too.
They were one of two Woodhall Spa businesses who are keeping the village’s hugely popular annual 1940’s weekend alive.
The Mall pub also hosted a weekend of music throughout the decades.
Tealin Glenn, manager at The Mall, said: “We were always a vibrant hub in the village during the 1940’s weekend. We have found it difficult to let that go."
The pub had themed entertainment with a George Formby tribute and a dance troupe, plus Peter Howarth, lead singer of the Hollies on the Saturday night.
