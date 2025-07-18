L-R Bob Pod of Coningsby, Darron Beeson of Tattershall, Paul Mason of Waddington and Howard Hicks of Ashbe de la Launde with his 1941 Bedford OY 3 tonne lorry.placeholder image
Visitors prove Woodhall’s 1940s weekend lives on in spirit

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:01 BST
Woodhall and Glen Lodge Country Park held its second, now annual, 1940s festival weekend, which proved very popular as ever.

The country park staged reenactments and musicians from Friday to Sunday, July 11-13.

Vocalists celebrating the period included The Lahdidahs, and Miss Sarah Jane, as well as Miller Magic big band.

Visitors enjoyed a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, reenactor displays, plus lots of stalls, games, wood carving, swing chairs, vintage clothing and hair-dos too.

They were one of two Woodhall Spa businesses who are keeping the village’s hugely popular annual 1940’s weekend alive.

The Mall pub also hosted a weekend of music throughout the decades.

Tealin Glenn, manager at The Mall, said: “We were always a vibrant hub in the village during the 1940’s weekend. We have found it difficult to let that go."

The pub had themed entertainment with a George Formby tribute and a dance troupe, plus Peter Howarth, lead singer of the Hollies on the Saturday night.

Reenactors at Woodhall Country Park's 1940s weekend. L-R Stephen Howlett of Spalding and Nick Russell of Derbyshire. Photo: David Dawson

Sharon MacAllen of Boston with her 1942 Ford GPW

Mary and John Laws of Barnsley enjoying the nostalgia. Photo: David Dawson

Bill Charman of Gainsborough with his 1944 Willys MB

