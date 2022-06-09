Weekend of craft and nature ‘commoning’ events in Sleaford to inspire you

Bring in your old blue items of clothing for a bit of upcycling with Sleaford Embroiderers. Photo: Dewi Tannatt Lloyd

Called 2 Days of Commoning links to the current exhibition running at The Hub in Sleaford - We Are Commoners.

There is a growing interest in social collaboration to get things done. ‘Commoning’ activities are said to build stronger connections between communities and places through shared ideas and activities. This free weekend of events (June 11 and 12) aims to dig a little deeper into the concepts presented in the ‘We are Commoners – Creative acts of Commoning’ exhibition, through activities that help us place a higher value on creative, gardening and conservation skills.

It will be based at The Hub on Saturday and Sunday between 10.30am and 3.30pm. Some events require booking via: hub-sleaford.org.uk/events/days-of-commoning

You can find online activities on the Craftspace website: craftspace.co.uk/wearecommoners/days-of-commoning and you can visit the exhibition’s virtual tour online at: craftspace.co.uk/wac-exhibition#WeAreCommonerscraftspace.co.uk/wearecommoners

On Saturday there will be an exhibition curator’s tour, from 11am-12pm to find out more about the themes, inspirations and projects.

From 11am-1pm join Sleaford Climate Action Network and Lincolnshire Organic Gardeners Organisation to make a paper plant pot, discover ways to encourage wildlife to your garden and find out about reducing carbon levels through gardening. There will be compost making demonstrations at 11.15am and 12.15pm.

Then from 11am to 3pm there is Blue Fashion Commons experts in the gallery. Bring along blue items of clothing to exchange or repair with Sleaford Embroiderers. Experiment with folk motifs in chain stitch, sharing the skills required to alter or adapt existing items.

On Sunday there is an open allotment event at the allotments on The Drove at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Emily and Bob are opening up their allotment for the day, to give an introduction to having an allotment, and provide an opportunity for visitors to join in some of their usual work; planting, watering, weeding - and a cup of tea. (Booking required.)

Or you can adopt a tree at Eastgate Green between 11am and 3.30pm. Collect your clay from the Hub.

There will also be a new film and performance by Fourthland, followed by a Q&A in the main gallery at 11.30am.

Join Fourthland for a special immersive experience of, ‘The new land we seek the new land we dream.’ It is an invitation to join a poetic account of the origin of commoning, which accompanies their sculptural piece ́New Land’. (Bookable at doc-hub.eventbrite.com.)

On both days there will be guided walks to the Nettles and Lollycocks nature reserves, on Saturday 1-1.45pm, Sunday 10.30-11.15am and 12.30-1.15pm, looking at the work of volunteers in conservation and communally managed green spaces.

In the ground floor workshop, from 11am to 3pm, there is a communal activity to map the ‘commons’ in the local area, exploring and recording the green spaces, footpaths, community gardens, playgrounds, community centres/hubs, foodbanks, libraries, repair cafes, places of sanctuary/worship as well as craft/heritage/nature/sport groups.

A panel discussion will be screened in the dance studio and available online from 1-2pm, including exhibitors Fourthland, Lise Bjørne Linnert and Ali Alzein, founder of Bees and Refugees.