Weeping Willows are not to be missed at Kirton-in-Lindsey's Garden Fest

The Weeping Willows are to perform at Kirton-in-Lindsey (Photo credit: Ian Laidlaw)

Garden Fest, Kirton in Lindsey, July 17.

The three-time CMAA Golden Guitar and 2021 Australian Folk Music and Music Victoria Award winners, aka Laura Coates and Andrew Wrigglesworth, are steeped in bluegrass tradition and draped in Gothic Americana imagery.

They regale their audiences with stories of sunshine and romance, God and the Devil, murder and decay.

That kind of description might make them sound like some carefully contrived concept act but there’s something truly different about The Weeping Willows: they really mean it.

A Weeping Willows performance, whether live on location or caught on tape will always delight.

In recent years they have supported Lukas Nelson & POTR (USA), Hayes Carll (USA), Iris DeMent (USA), Eilen Jewell (USA) and Willie Watson (USA) and completed national and international tours for second album Before Darkness Comes A-Callin’.

For tickets, priced at £24.75, contact Brian on 01652 649230.