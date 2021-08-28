Welcome return for historic car and motorcycle show next week

Sleaford historic car and motorcycle show in 2019. EMN-190909-171631001

The entry list is looking healthy and organisers have secured a number of trade displays and food stalls for your added entertainment and refreshment.

The 28th show takes place on Lafford Terrace car park, off East Road from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, Septmber 4, and is set to feature over 120 cars and motorcycles from around the world, displaying 100 years of motoring history.

They have also had confirmation from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight that there will be a fly past by a Spitfire at some point during the event, weather permitting. A spokesman said: “This is a real boost to us as in previous years they have put on a superb display and we are looking forward to a similar treat again this year.”

Lincolnshire Fire and rescue are also set to attend too.

Entry for the public to view the vehicles is free of charge and there are several large car parks within two minutes easy walking distance of the show site.

If you are displaying a vehicle or going along to visit, organisers do ask that people respect others by maintaining personal space, especially if you are queuing for refreshments or toilet facilities, for a safe and enjoyable day.

The spokesman added that the coronavirus pandemic had affected incomes and many sponsors as well as obvious health concerns: “The two biggest factors that have affected our ability to hold the show are financial and logistical and we have therefore concluded that, for one year only, we will hold a more informal show, essentially reverting to a similar format that started the event over 25 years ago.

“To this end we are seeking to minimise the expenditure associated with our regular format so, we will not be producing a show programme and reducing our outgoings associated with advertising to a minimum.”

Out of respect for their support in the past, they will still list and feature their previous sponsors, adding: “Reluctantly, we have also taken the decision not to include live music and perhaps most significantly the judging of vehicles will be limited to Best Car and Best Motorcycle only, the cost of trophies being our single biggest expenditure in a normal year.