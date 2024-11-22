Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Cool Britannia tries to rule the waves again, here's what sociologists say listening to indie music says about you

With the return of Britpop over the last 12 months, the discussion of indie music’s revival has been prominent.

But what is the stereotype of an “indie music listener” and are those pre-conceived notions correct?

Was there also a difference in being a hipster and a scenester?

So, we talked about the stereotypes and notions that go along with being a perceived “metalhead,” but what of those who walked away from the scene to listen to indie?

Indie? That’s quite a broad term to use for a musical genre. But on this occasion, let’s use the term "indie" to represent the whole "independent" music production, referring to artists and bands operating outside major record labels.

An indie music listener is often characterised as someone with a preference for non-mainstream or alternative music and a distinct, thrift-heavy fashion style. Originally, the aesthetic leaned toward vintage or grunge-inspired looks like skinny jeans, plaid shirts, and dark, smudged makeup—a style sometimes referred to as "indie sleaze."

What does listening to indie music say about you? Here's what sociologists think - and explain the differences between hipsters and scenesters. | Getty Images/Canva

This was closely associated with the indie music surge of the 2000s, when bands like Arctic Monkeys and The Strokes became prominent. Indie was both a rejection of overproduced mainstream culture and an embrace of authenticity and artistic self-expression.

So with that in mind, the stereotype of an indie music fan is someone who might take themselves way too seriously, collect vinyl and be a scenester. Or a hipster. There’s no difference.

On the contrary…

What is the difference between a hipster and a scenester?

Believe it or not, there is actually a difference, according to Rothschild's Introduction to Sociology, in particular their chapter on “Pop Culture, Subculture, and Cultural Change.”

They state that a “hipster” typically aligns with counterculture movements and prides themselves on avoiding mainstream trends. They often emphasise individuality, a deep knowledge of niche art or music, and a preference for vintage or unconventional styles.

A “scenester,” by their definition, is someone who actively participates in and follows a specific subcultural "scene," often tied to music, fashion, or social groups. Unlike hipsters, scenesters are more focused on being part of a community or trend.

So, in short - a hipster is into things tied to a zeitgeist, while a scenester is more focused on present trends.

So what does listening to indie music really say about a person?

That you’re authentic - according to David Hesmondhalgh’s “The Cultural Industries.”

He states that some of the key traits often associated with indie music listeners is a preference for authenticity. Indie music is generally considered to be more "authentic" compared to mainstream genres, often because it is seen as less commercialised and more reflective of the artist’s “true self.”

Listening to indie music also often signals a desire for social connection with like-minded individuals. Communities built around indie music provide spaces for people to share their tastes and bond over a common interest, reinforcing a sense of belonging.

In the 2006 book, “Convergence Culture” by Henry Jenkins, he states that these communities can be highly influential, shaping not just music preferences but broader social behaviours and identities.

For many indie music fans, their involvement in these communities plays a key role in shaping their identities, reinforcing the notion that musical tastes are not just about personal preferences but are also tied to the groups we identify with.

Do you agree or disagree with what the studies have said about being an indie music listener, and were you a hipster or a scenester? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.