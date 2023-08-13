Wheatus have added a date at The Drill in Lincoln to their latest UK tour. (Photo credit: Max Skaff)

The Drill, Lincoln, October 31.

It’s hard to believe it’s now well over 20 years since Wheatus released their million-selling eponymous debut album as well as ubiquitous single Teenage Dirtbag.

In honour of this milestone, Wheatus will release a new specially expanded 20-track edition of their now classic debut long-player on December 1 and will be touring extensively.

The fiercely independent New York act has now released six studio albums and two live albums across their career.

Talking of the new 20-track expanded version of debut album Wheatus, the band’s Brendan B Brown said: “We found demos of ten more songs from throughout the band’s history that had such an album one vibe that they never made it onto our more recent records. So we’re giving them a proper chance to be heard.”

The past 12 months have seen Wheatus explode back into the mainstream with the “Teenage Dirtbag photos” TikTok trend going viral.

For more on the forthcoming gig, you can go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk