See Quadrophenia The Album Live at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, August 26.

In this highly acclaimed tribute show, this production sees six-piece band The Goldhawks deliver a stunning live performance of The Who’s smash hit concept album Quadrophenia.

Its first tour in 2019 received standing ovations from the very first show.

Released in October 1973, The Who’s second rock opera Quadrophenia was Pete Townshend’s homage to a pivotal moment in British youth culture.

The album tells the story of Jimmy, a Mod, by chronicling his dissatisfaction with life, work, love, home, and family life.

Quadrophenia peaked at No. 2 on the UK and USA charts, and is about teenage confusion, conflict and frustration.

Backed with exciting large-screen projection of archival footage, the music is masterfully performed by the charismatic band The Goldhawks.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk