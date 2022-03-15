Don’t miss the chance to see this classic comedy of manners by Oscar Wilde when HangFire bring their touring production to Lincoln soon.Described as ‘a trivial comedy for serious people’, mistaken identity and romance collide with cucumber sandwiches and a handbag in Oscar Wilde’s much-loved play.Jack loves Gwendolen. Algernon loves Cecily; though both of them are engaged to the roguish Ernest- much to the disapproval of the formidable Lady Bracknell.Unfortunately, Ernest doesn’t actually exist, and when his true identity is revealed, being earnest takes on a whole new meaning.Following sell-out runs of previous productions The Twelve Pound Look and A Doll’s House, HangFire embark on their first national tour with a revival of their fast-paced adaptation.