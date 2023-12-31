WIN! Manford’s Comedy Club tickets are up for grabs in Gainsborough show

Stand-up fans will want to get their entries in now for a great ticket competition we are running in association with Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre.

Check out Manford's Comedy Club at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on January 27.

We have a pair of tickets up for grabs to see Manford’s Comedy Club at the Trinity-based venue – its Lincolnshire home – on January 27.

Manford’s Comedy Club was launched by comedian Jason Manford to bring comedians from the UK circuit to small towns and cities across the country for a night of live comedy.

The show features up and coming performers as well as more well-known names and are all personally chosen by Jason himself.

The evening's MC will be Martin Mor, who has a reputation as the comedian's comedian, having been a support act for the likes of Frankie Boyle, Jack Dee, Lee Evans, Johnny Vegas, Steve Coogan and even Tina Turner.

Joining him will be Susan Murray, a seasoned regular and regarded by many as a cross between Frankie Boyle and Julie Walters.

The night's headliner is Roger Monkhouse, one of the most original and distinctive acts on the comedy scene.

Articulate, quick-witted and spontaneous, he’s amassed a reputation as a master of observational comedy with routines that are unfailingly hysterical, intelligent and thought-provoking, always relevant and up-to-date.

A great evening of original and hilarious comedy awaits from 8pm on January 27.

Tickets to see Manford’s Comedy Club at the Trinity Street-based venue are available now by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest great competition, answer the following question correctly: MC Martin Mor has been support act for which controversial Scottish stand-up comedian?

Email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is Friday, January 12, at 12noon.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.