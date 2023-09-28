Register
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

WIN: Tickets are up for grabs to see the hit musical Lizzie at Trinity Arts Centre

The eagerly anticipated new production of hit musical LIZZIE! is coming to Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre soon and we’ve teamed up with the venue to offer two pairs of tickets to be won in this fantastic competition.
By Steve Eyley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
Get your entries in now to win tickets to see LIZZIE! at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.Get your entries in now to win tickets to see LIZZIE! at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.
Get your entries in now to win tickets to see LIZZIE! at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

The highly acclaimed punk rock musical visits the Trinity Street-based venue from October 17 to 21, and explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The show, which premiered in New York in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on her possible motives.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story and will be supported on stage by an all-female band.

Most Popular

    It’s a must-see experience for anyone obsessed with true crime, and perfect for any fans of shows like Wicked, Chicago and SIX.

    Lauren Drew (SIX, Legally Blonde, The Voice) will head the cast as Lizzie.

    LIZZIE! has swung her axe in more than 60 cities, in six countries, in five languages, across four continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards, including eight Best Musical Awards (and she’s still swinging...)

    Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre’s manager, explained: “We are excited to help bring this brilliant musical to Lincolnshire.

    Lauren Drew heads the cast of Lizzie! (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)Lauren Drew heads the cast of Lizzie! (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)
    Lauren Drew heads the cast of Lizzie! (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

    "We know there are many committed musical theatre fans in the county and this is our first step to bring high quality original musical theatre to the area.”

    For more on how to get tickets for the show, you can go to the venue’s website at www.trinityarts.co.uk

    However, to be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets in our fantastic competition, simply answer this question correctly:

    In which year was the punk rock musical LIZZIE! premiered in New York?

    LIZZIE! comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre from October 17 to 21. (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)LIZZIE! comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre from October 17 to 21. (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)
    LIZZIE! comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre from October 17 to 21. (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

    Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected]

    The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 11, at 12noon. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

    Full terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing your contact details to the promoters.

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:TicketsGainsboroughNew York