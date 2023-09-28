WIN: Tickets are up for grabs to see the hit musical Lizzie at Trinity Arts Centre
The highly acclaimed punk rock musical visits the Trinity Street-based venue from October 17 to 21, and explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.
The show, which premiered in New York in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on her possible motives.
Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story and will be supported on stage by an all-female band.
It’s a must-see experience for anyone obsessed with true crime, and perfect for any fans of shows like Wicked, Chicago and SIX.
Lauren Drew (SIX, Legally Blonde, The Voice) will head the cast as Lizzie.
LIZZIE! has swung her axe in more than 60 cities, in six countries, in five languages, across four continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards, including eight Best Musical Awards (and she’s still swinging...)
Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre’s manager, explained: “We are excited to help bring this brilliant musical to Lincolnshire.
"We know there are many committed musical theatre fans in the county and this is our first step to bring high quality original musical theatre to the area.”
For more on how to get tickets for the show, you can go to the venue’s website at www.trinityarts.co.uk
However, to be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets in our fantastic competition, simply answer this question correctly:
In which year was the punk rock musical LIZZIE! premiered in New York?
Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected]
The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 11, at 12noon. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.
Full terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing your contact details to the promoters.
