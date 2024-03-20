Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​We have a pair of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition to see the show at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Carlton Entertainment presents an evening of comedy with two of the UKs most in-demand comedians, Simon Marks as Peter Kay and the outstanding comedy vocalist Marc Bolton.

Peter Kay's 2010 tour is still officially in the Guinness World Book of Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time.

The Peter Kay Experience is coming to Gainsborough on April 26.

Come along to Trinity Arts Centre for an evening of laughter, reminiscing over world famous jokes such as ‘Garlic Bread’ and ‘Its Spitting’.

Since he emerged onto the stand-up scene in his native North West in the mid-90s, and then moved into TV in the late 90s with That Peter Kay Thing, Peter Kay has become one of the most beloved comedians in the country.

Shows such as Car Share, Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, and Britain's Got the Pop Factor... and Possibly a New Celebrity Jesus Christ Soapstar Superstar Strictly on Ice, plus his stand-up tours, have built up an army of fans and this acclaimed tribute show is the perfect evening of entertainment for Kay followers in the area.

Tickets to see The Peter Kay Experience at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Friday, April 26, are available now by checking out the website at www.trinityarts.co.uk.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest great competition, answer the following question correctly:

Complete the title of this much-loved Channel Four comedy series: Peter Kay’s Phoenix…….

You can email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries for this competition is Wednesday, April 17, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win the prize, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details to the promoters.