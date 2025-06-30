Win tickets to this year’s Revesby Country Fair!

Revesby Country Fair 2023, held on Revesby Estate, Revesby, Lincolnshire. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography

Revesby Country Fair returns this summer with a packed schedule of entertainment, activities and events.

Taking place at Revesby Park on Sunday August 3, the much-loved country show will offer jaw-dropping stunt displays and plenty of hands-on activities for all the family, as well as traditional favourites including classic cars, vintage tractors and equine competitions.

Headlining this year is the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, which returns by popular demand after last appearing at Revesby Country Fair in 2019. The event also promises its annual cooking, growing and flower competitions, as well as live music, ‘Revesby style’ terrier racing and some of the best food and drink Lincolnshire has to offer.

In addition, there will be plenty of ‘have-a-go’ hobbies like clay pigeon shooting and archery, and you can even get your four legged friends involved with dog agility, the gun dog scurry competition and the fun dog show.

A great family day out. Revesby Country Fair 2023. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography

To be in with the chance of winning a family ticket to the event, simply answer the question below.

What is the main ring headline act for Revesby Country Fair 2025?

A. Atkinson Action Horses

B. JCB Dancing Diggers

C. The Imps Motorcycle Display Team

Please email your answer to [email protected] by Friday July 25.

T&Cs - Winning tickets cannot be exchanged and a family ticket permits two adults and up to three children. All correct answers will be entered into a draw and the winner will be contacted by email w/c July 28.

National World Terms and Conditions also apply: https://corporate.nationalworld.com/about-us/terms-legal-items/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/