WIN! Tickets up for grabs to see comedy hypnotist Robert Temple at Gainsborough venue

​The comedy hypnotist can be seen in The Hypnotist: Red Raw at the Trinity Street-based venue, performing there on Saturday, March 30.

The Hypnotist: Red Raw is back by popular demand, where volunteers from the audience unlock their imaginations and create a once-in-a-lifetime show of improvised comedy under the influence of hypnosis – live on stage.

Things will be imagined, people’s identities forgotten, changed and their reality completely altered. All of it will be taking place in the spirit of a good laugh.

Check out Robert Temple on March 30 at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

It’s the perfect night out: whether you watch from the audience or you choose to participate as a star of the show, this is a performance that is not to be missed.

Please note that no actors are used. Members of the audience are asked to volunteer if they would like to participate at the start of every performance.

The show is not suitable for those aged 15 and under.

Tickets to see Robert Temple in The Hypnotist: Red Raw at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, March 30 are available now by checking out the website at www.trinityarts.co.uk.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest great competition, answer the following question correctly:

What is the name of Robert Temple’s latest live touring show, coming soon to Gainsborough?

You can email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries for this competition is Wednesday, March 20, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win the prize, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details to the promoters.