One of the country’s leading comedy performers will be bringing her latest stand-up show to Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre – and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.

See comic Jo Caulfield in action at Trinity Arts Centre on February 10.

Jo Caulfield can be seen at the venue on February 10 as part of the tour for her stand-up show Here Comes Trouble.

Voted ‘Comedians’ Comedian of The Year 2022’, Jo is instantly recognisable thanks to numerous appearances on TV shows including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Here Comes Trouble is 90 minutes of razor-sharp observations and scandalous one-liners, as Jo gets her claws into everything (and everyone) that annoys her.

From stories about arguing with strangers on trains, to trying to recapture the magic in a long-term relationship, this is pure stand-up, delivered with nothing more than a microphone and a bad attitude.

The Gainsborough date is a special one for Jo, as it will be her first time performing in the town.

“Having grown up in the Air Force, I am familiar with Lincolnshire and know how beautiful the countryside is, but I have a confession to make. I’ve been touring Britain as a comedian for 25 years, but I have never played Gainsborough. It’s time I put that right. It’s not anything personal Gainsborough, I have just never gigged there. Or maybe it is and there was a conspiracy in Gainsborough against me?” says Jo.

Tickets to see Jo at the Trinity Street-based venue are available now by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest great competition, answer the following question correctly:

Jo Caulfield appeared on a number of Mock The Week episodes. Who was the host of the show?

Email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is Thursday, February 1, at noon. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win the prize, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details to the promoters.

