WIN! Tickets up for grabs to see top Buddy Holly tribute show in Gainsborough

One of the country’s top Buddy Holly tribute shows is coming to Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre soon and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic ticket competition.

This breathtaking show – Buddy Holly And The Cricketers – has rock ’n’ rolled audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden and is guaranteed to have everyone singing along to the magical music when it comes to the Trinity Street-based venue on Friday, February 2.

It stars some of the finest actor-musicians currently performing in the UK, whose combined West End credits include the likes of Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys guested on BBC One's Saturday night live programme The One and Only, hosted by Graham Norton.

The show rarely pauses for breath and is the most compelling concert of its kind, paying tribute to the legendary Buddy Holly and his much-loved and highly talented backing band The Crickets.

The hits just keep on coming – That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and much, much more.

Make your Heartbeat a little faster with the show that has had thousands of fans the world over saying: “I can’t believe it’s not Buddy!”

Tickets to see Buddy Holly And The Cricketers at the Trinity Street-based venue are available now by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest great competition, answer the following question correctly:

Name the missing word in this famous Buddy Holly song title: That’ll Be The …

Email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is Thursday, January 25, at noon. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win the prize in this competition, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.

