WIN: Tickets up for grabs to see Upbeat Beatles at Trinity Arts Centre

​Check out The Upbeat Beatles in their show at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre on November 15.

​Calling all fans of the Fab Four – top tribute band The Upbeat Beatles are coming to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough soon and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.

Performing to sell out venues for more than 20 years, The Upbeat Beatles have more than earned their reputation as the finest tribute to the music of The Beatles and will be in action at the Trinity Street venue on November 15.

Paying homage to the greatest band in history, The Upbeat Beatles will take you through the whole of the Beatles’ career, from the early days of ‘Beatlemania’ (She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand) across the Atlantic to conquer the USA (Help!, Ticket To Ride), through the ‘Summer of Love’ and psychedelia (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Strawberry Fields Forever) then finally down the Long and Winding Road to the end of the 1960s, for the Beatles’ final live performance – on the rooftop at Apple Corps - as a group (Get Back, Come Together).

With authentic instruments, costume changes, multimedia elements, and featuring an ensemble cast of professional musicians with West End experience, this is a two-hour spectacular show not to be missed by Beatles fans new and old.

The Upbeat Beatles formed in 1997 and have gone through a variety of changes over the intervening years. With constant rehearsing and honing the show, it is now at its absolute zenith. Slick costume changes and a plethora of authentic guitars cover every nuance of The Beatles’ recording career. Each performance also comes with plenty of that most live ingredient – showmanship. ​For more on tickets for the show, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see The Upbeat Beatles in action, answer this question correctly:

Where did the final live performance by The Beatles take place, in January 1969? Email your answer, name, address and contact number, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, October 22.

