WIN! Trinity Arts Centre panto tickets up for grabs in our great competition

You’ll be full of beans after you’ve seen this year’s fun family panto coming soon at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be staged there from December 13 to 31 and we have a family ticket up for grabs to see it in our latest fantastic competition.

Television and radio personality Mikey Smith will take on the titular role of Jack Trott while Steven Hall, who made the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 with his hilarious dance routines, is set to take up the role of King Crackers.

Singing sensation Imy Hayes will be returning, having performed as part of Trio Entertainment‘s panto at the venue last year, and said that she “can’t wait to be back at the Trinity Arts Centre Theatre this Christmas”.

Jack and the Beanstalk is at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this Christmas.

Alex Hunt is also returning thanks to popular demand, as Dame Trott, with Gainsborough’s own Heather Peers joining them too - she will be performing as Fairy Beansprout.

In association with Trinity Arts Centre, Trio Entertainment, the team behind 2022's acclaimed show The Wizard of Oz, will be presenting this giant of a pantomime that promises to be full of beans and packed with ‘Fee, Fi, Fo, FUN!’

Tickets to see Jack And The Beanstalk at the Trinity Street-based venue are available now by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk

However, to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket (either two adults and two children, or one adult and three children), in our great competition, answer the following question correctly:

The production runs at the Trinity Street-based venue from December 13 to 31.

In which popular TV talent show did panto star Steven Hall make it to the final in 2011?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is Friday, December 8, at 12noon. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win, you must mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters. Please also let us which performance you would prefer to attend when you send in your entry.

