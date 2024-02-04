Tickets are up for grabs to see The Two Pianos at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre later this month.

We have a pair of tickets up for grabs in our latest fantastic competition to see The Two Pianos – The Rock & Roll Experience at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Join the sensational David Barton and Al Kilvo, along with their top-class band, as they battle it out to deliver the ultimate rock 'n' roll piano experience to their fans across the area.

Two of the most talented piano pounders around, their show has gained a growing reputation across the country for providing top quality entertainment.

Come along to the venue, feel the energy and witness the foot stomping performance of The Two Pianos as they bring you to your feet and have you dancing in the aisles.

They will be performing a wide range of hits from the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Wanda Jackson, Charlie Rich, Carl Perkins, Everly Brothers and many more.

​Tickets to see The Two Pianos – The Rock & Roll Experience at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough are available now by checking out www.trinityarts.co.uk.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest great competition, answer the following question correctly:

Complete the title of this famous Jerry Lee Lewis song: Great Balls Of…..

Email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is Thursday, February 15, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.