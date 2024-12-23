The weekend event was designed to give a boost to businesses who may have been affected by the last six months of upheaval while work was being done to repave the area, adding lighting, benches and raised planters, as well as removing parking apart from a limited number of disabled spaces.

The weather proved to be kind as visitors were treated to free goes on a synthetic ice rink, hot food, vocalist Chelsey Bamford, Go Dance performers, walk-about reindeer entertainers, festive tunes by Sleaford Concert Band, a lantern parade, festive projections onto St Denys’ Church, face painting at From Poland With Love, selfies on the Rotary Club sleigh, a treasure hunt, plus a free family disco at The Yard Venue.

An NKDC spokesman explained a small section of paving remains fenced off due to the unexpected snow and ice a few weeks ago delaying work by a week, which will be completed early in the new year, as well as a few remaining benches to be installed.

There are also plans to repair and repaint the bus shelter, and a full window clean and any paint touch ups needed for the businesses surrounding the works (in addition to window cleaning during the works).

Sam Pavlou, from Waffle and Chill on the Market Place was running the popular family treasure taking people to look for clues around various town landmarks and businesses.

She said: “The Market Place looks beautiful now and Smiths Construction have done an incredible job. They have been with us every step of the way, keeping us informed. They have understood how difficult it has been for us, struggling as businesses and even came in to buy milkshakes to support us.

"Now it is really nice to see the community coming to have a look – it gives us that hope for what it will be like in the warmer months.”

