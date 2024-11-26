WinterLight weekend set to herald reopening of Sleaford's Market Place

WinterLight is set to take place on the last weekend before Christmas in Sleaford. Image: NKDC

The newly refurbished Sleaford Market Place will become the venue for WinterLight – an enchanting weekend of free activities to celebrate Christmas across Saturday December 21 and Sunday December 22.

Billed as a winter version of the town’s RiverLight festival held earlier this year, it will be the first event of its kind in the new space reconfigured by North Kesteven District Council to make it easier and more attractive to hold community activity at the heart of the town.

A community lantern procession will illuminate the town centre on Saturday December 21.

Local community groups and crafters have been invited to create a variety of lanterns in the weeks leading up the event. The Hub will be hosting four lantern making sessions over the weekend of their Christmas Contemporary Makers Market on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1. Bookings for these sessions can be made through the following link: https://hub-sleaford.org.uk/events/lantern-making-with-lumo-workshop.

Additionally, a drop-in lantern-making session will take place at St Denys’ Church, providing a chance for everyone to create their own lantern to carry in the procession.

Participants will gather from 3.30pm at the Hub and walk along Southgate to the Market Place. Upon arrival at the Hub, participants will be greeted by carolling from the Sleaford Concert Band. As the procession makes its way to the Market Place, there will be another session of carolling and entertainment into the evening.

There’s also opportunity to decorate a jar lantern, which will be placed in front of St Denys’ Church over the weekend, adding a further glow to the area. Keep an eye on the council’s social media channels for more information on where drop-in craft activities will take place.

Fun for all ages awaits on the synthetic ‘ice’ rink, open from 2pm-7pm Saturday and 11am- 4pm Sunday, offering a smooth skating experience, without the environmental impact. Free 30-minute slots will be available across both days and no booking will be required. With most activities taking place on the Saturday, the skating sessions on Sunday should offer a quieter experience for individuals with additional needs.

St Denys’ will feature a festive projection, in place for a limited time over the weekend, alongside community-made lanterns, which will add a special glow to the space, according to organisers. Additional highlights for the Saturday include free face painting, a dance performance and Santa’s Sleigh photobooth, brought courtesy of the Rotary Club.

The event invites residents and visitors alike to come together for a weekend filled with festive fun and family friendly entertainment.

Coun Richard Wright, leader of North Kesteven District Council said: “Sleaford really comes alive during the festive period, and we’re pleased this year, to welcome everyone to experience it with a weekend of free activities for all ages in this new space. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Christmas and support local businesses and see the potential for the Market Place to host events of this kind more easily and safely.”

On this day and every Saturday in December there will free parking in Sleaford, in any North Kesteven District Council-run car park this festive period, to further encourage shoppers and visitors into Sleaford to enjoy the free activities. Free parking continues every evening and Sunday, as usual.

Local businesses will have festive specials available throughout the weekend, and many will be opening into the evening on Saturday December 21.

Meanwhile, some of the businesses in Bristol Arcade will be open on Sundays from 10am throughout December, offering an additional day for people to do their Christmas shopping and enjoy more of Sleaford all weekend. This includes Beautifully Handmade Gift Shop, Treasured Trove, Empra UK, and TJ Crafts.

WinterLight is funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, being delivered by North Kesteven District Council in partnership with local businesses and creatives including the Hub, Lumo Workshop and Popcorn Media.