Wolds poem collection released

A lone tree in the Wolds, by Peter Sawyer.

A collection of four poems inspired by the Lincolnshire Wolds has been released as part of a national project.

The Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape is one of six ‘hub’ locations selected to work with writers and artists as part of the national Nature Calling programme.

Four poems by up and coming poet Ayesha Chouglay have just been released. These include “Listen to them cows beeling” inspired by the Lincolnshire Wolds and Ayesha’s great-grandfather who was a wolds farmer. They are also inspired by conversations with local residents and visits to the Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape.

Written pieces are the first phase in a national season of art for 2025, co-created with local communities, that celebrate National Landscapes.

Ayesha was commissioned to create new work as part of the ground-breaking Arts Council England and Defra-funded Nature Calling programme.

Ayesha approached her writing by researching a family connection to Lincolnshire; the family were based there for over 500 years, until her grandmother moved away. She spent a week in Louth where she facilitated a workshop at Hubbard’s Hills, and subsequent online workshops, which formed a vital part of her process, connecting to people who know the area well, and who would like to bring landscapes into their own creative processes.

Ayesha said: “My mother’s side of the family were based there for over 500 years, as far back as we can trace it.

“I find it fascinating how you can feel so connected to a place you’ve never been to, and Nature Calling provided the first opportunity for me to visit the area. Walking the same paths as people I’d been learning about from family members made me feel very connected to the land.”

She added that her writing is affected by her hearing impairment, which makes her a very visual person.

"A thread that ran through this project was access, and enabling as many people as possible to access the Lincolnshire Wolds, whether in person, or remotely.”

Nature Calling is bringing together the 34 National Landscapes in England, local arts organisations and community groups to create artworks inspired by the places. The results will be shared with the public in a Season of Art from May to October.