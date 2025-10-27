'Wonderful' celebration of light and community spirit transforms seaside town

A coastal celebration of light, creativity and community spirit brought Sutton on Sea to life in a unique way last Saturday night.

Lightwaves was a free event, attended by hundreds, that aimed to turn the town into a glowing hub of artistic expression.

Visitors revelled in illuminated walks, striking art installations, workshops and interactive experiences for people of all ages.

They also sampled food and drink from local pubs and bars, while enjoying live performances, digital art and community-led activities, all designed to foster a sense of togetherness and wonder.

A lantern parade was one of the highlights of the Lightwaves event in Sutton on Sea.

The event certainly caught the imagination of most, with one resident, Steve Oakley, posting on Facebook: “What an absolutely fantastic Lightwaves 2025. Very well organised, well attended and and all-round excellent evening.”

Lightwaves was produced by SessionArts, a creative production company and arts programme based in East Lindsey, and was part of a Story Tellers project overseen by the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

The project, which has funding from the Arts Council, aims to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity across the area.

The event was a two-day festival, which began in Chapel St Leonards last Friday night before moving on to Sutton on Sea 24 hours later.

The new Seaview Colonnade was lit up in a spectacular way.

Councillors representing the partnership, including from East Lindsey District Council, said: “Lightwaves was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the creativity and warmth of our coastal communities.

"It was a celebration not just of art and performance but also of the people who make these places so special.

"We were proud to hold another brilliant event that brought together residents, artists and visitors in such a meaningful way. It spread a positive impact.”

SessionArts said Lightwaves was “a unique blend of illuminated art, live performances and story-telling” that turned the centre of Sutton into “a corridor of light and activity”.

A parade featured characters from the fictional ship, SS Seaview.

In the build-up to the event, artists Nadya Monfrinoli and Lou Jones hosted lantern-making workshop ahead of a lantern parade that was led on the night by schoolchildren and community groups. The parade featured more than 100 lanterns and characters aboard the fictional ship, SS Seaview.

Two of the free workshops were held at the new Seaview Colonnade, which was lit up in a spectacular way during the event itself.

Visitors also enjoyed performances by the Can Samba drummers, walkabout characters, an animated globe, inflatables, a light sculpture, late-night shopping, craft stalls and food vendors along High Street.

Bruce Knight, director of SessionsArts, said: “We were delighted to see Lightwaves return to Sutton on Sea with an even bigger performance than last year.

“The response was incredible, and we were so excited to see the town illuminated with imagination and pride.”