Families can enjoy a Summer of Imagination at Doddington Hall (Photo credit: Instinctive Photography)

Doddington Hall, July 25 to September 5

Myths and legends from local heritage will come to life for a magical celebration this summer The historic house and gardens invites guests to discover the joyful, the beautiful and the mysterious with its spectacular Summer of Imagination.The beautiful gardens will be transformed into an immersive outdoor experience with family activities.The walled courtyards, formal gardens and wild gardens are to become a magical Quest Trail with performances, live participation activities, installations and artwork as guests embark on a legendary adventure.The hall will also exhibit a large-scale community sculpture, created by more than 360 children with the help of artists Nadya Monfrinoli and Louise Jones.

Details: Tickets can be purchased from www.doddingtonhall.com or upon arrival, although booking is recommended. Photo: Instinctive Photography

Claire Birch, whose family has owned and lived in Doddington Hall for 190 years said:

“Fairies, dragons, unicorns and witches await families who venture into the magical gardens of Doddington Hall this summer and there really is something for everyone.

"This historic house and gardens has witnessed some amazing moments over the centuries, with secrets, mysteries and wonders woven into the estate’s heritage. This summer, those stories are exploding into life and it’s going to be spectacular.”

Claire added: “The first Summer of Imagination we hosted in 2017 proved to be a real hit, and this year’s event will be even more magical.”

