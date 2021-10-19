Lincoln Engine Shed, March 24.
The German comedy ambassador to the UK is back on the road again with his latest show, titled It'll All Come Out In The Wash.In the show, you can watch Henning give everything a good rinse and then witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical.Henning has no agenda, he just happens to be always spot on.It’s a curse but he’s prepared to live with it.Henning Wehn is an increasingly popular and familiar performers on TV and radio in this country with his quirky take on our divided country.His most recent television and radio appearances include Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You, Live At The Apollo, Guessable, Question Time, 8 Out Of Cats Does Countdown, Fighting Talk and The Unbelievable Truth.One of the most popular stand-ups on the live scene, his visit to the area is not to be missed.
